In the wake of surge of covid cases across the national capital, the Delhi administration on Friday issued an official order for imposing a fine of ₹500 for Delhiites for not wearing masks in public areas. Meanwhile, the state government has also issued the SoPs for school administration in order to prevent the spread of the infection among school students.
“The DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the covid protocol of wearing of mask at public places, decided that, in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, a fine of Rs. 500/- for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed, stated the order issued by S.M.Ali, Special Secretary (Health), Delhi government.
However, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, stated the order which is reviewed by Mint.
This newspaper on Wednesday reported that Delhi government will impose penalty of ₹500 if anybody found not wearing masks in public places.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, and attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Randeep Guleria, National Diseases for Disaster Control director S.K. Singh and others.
Delhi has reported more than 900 covid cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The positive rate touched over 4%, as per Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, the State government has also released SoPs for covid preventive measures for school administration. They have directed the government to deploy staff at the entry gates to ensure that no symptomatic students and staff entre the school campus. There should be mandatory thermal screening for everyone entering the school premises.
The government has also directed the school authorities to do compulsory hand sanitization at the classroom, labs and public utility etc.
“At the time of the morning attendance teacher will ask the students about the covid symptoms in the students or in their family members. Parents are advised not to send their child to school if he/she has covid symptoms or anyone in the family."
“At the time of the morning attendance teacher will ask the students about the covid symptoms in the students or in their family members. Parents are advised not to send their child to school if he/she has covid symptoms or anyone in the family."