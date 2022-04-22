“The DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the covid protocol of wearing of mask at public places, decided that, in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, a fine of Rs. 500/- for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed, stated the order issued by S.M.Ali, Special Secretary (Health), Delhi government.