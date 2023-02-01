Delhi Government approves redevelopment of roads ahead of G-20 convention
The project will involve resurfacing these roads, beautifying the footpaths and central verges, and improving the drainage system
The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has given approval for a INR 17.5 crore project aimed at improving and decorating Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road near the ITPO Complex. This project, which is part of the preparations for the upcoming G-20 conventions in the state, will focus on enhancing a 5.8 km stretch of road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×