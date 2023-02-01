The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has given approval for a INR 17.5 crore project aimed at improving and decorating Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road near the ITPO Complex. This project, which is part of the preparations for the upcoming G-20 conventions in the state, will focus on enhancing a 5.8 km stretch of road from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg, and the Ring Road.

The project will involve resurfacing these roads, beautifying the footpaths and central verges, and improving the drainage system. In addition, the greenery along both sides of the road will also be preserved.

The Deputy Chief Minister has given the PWD officials orders to finish all project-related work by March. Additionally, he gave them instructions to follow the standards of safety, security, and quality with a commitment so that the general public would not experience any difficulties during the construction process.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour that G20 conventions are being hosted in Delhi. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to the people of Delhi and in view of the preparations for G-20," Sisodia said.

The work on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road is aimed at not only renovating the roads but also ensuring the safety and security of commuters. The project includes the upkeep of sidewalks, central medians, and service lanes along the entire road stretch, as well as other related tasks such as lane marking, painting of kerbs and railings, and more. The PWD Minister assured that all necessary safety measures will be implemented during the construction of the roads to minimize any disruption to commuters.

(With inputs from ANI)