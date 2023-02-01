Delhi Government approves redevelopment of roads ahead of G-20 convention

The work on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road is aimed at not only renovating the roads but also ensuring the safety and security of commuters. The project includes the upkeep of sidewalks, central medians, and service lanes along the entire road stretch, as well as other related tasks such as lane marking, painting of kerbs and railings, and more. The PWD Minister assured that all necessary safety measures will be implemented during the construction of the roads to minimize any disruption to commuters.