Delhi government approves scheme for doorstep delivery of ration

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Tuesday approved a scheme for doorstep delivery of ration that will be synced with the Centre's 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme.

Announcing the scheme, Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the entire process will take 6-7 months to be implemented. However, beneficiaries will still be able to collect their ration from shops if they want.

“In the country, every government along with the central government distributes ration to poor. There are a lot of problems in the distribution of ration. Since the AAP government has come we have eased some of those problems. The decision taken by the cabinet today is a revolutionary step," Kejriwal said.

Doorstep delivery of ration, which covers over 17 lakh beneficiaries, was a key in the AAP manifesto in the Delhi elections held earlier this year. The government in its previous term had launched a scheme to provide doorstep delivery of services including issuance of new ration cards and driving licences.

The scheme is expected to bring relief to the poor who are struggling to meet their daily needs as a fallout of the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries would be delivered ration in packets and would get aata instead of wheat.

“Before entering politics Manish Sisodia and I used to work with the poor and fight to get them ration. We fought for the Right to Information and the maximum use is to get people ration. I am very happy that the fight we fought back in the day, we are able to implement this in Delhi. This will be a big step in governance reforms," Kejriwal added.

