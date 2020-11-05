Delhi government bans sale and use of crackers

Delhi’s move comes after states including Rajasthan and West Bengal announced that they will ban the use of crackers ahead of the festival of Diwali

New Delhi: Amidst rising levels of air pollution and cases of covid-19, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Thursday banned the sale and use of crackers in the national capital. Delhi’s move comes after states including Rajasthan and West Bengal announced that they will ban the use of crackers ahead of the festival of Diwali.

Over the last week, Delhi has seen a spike in the number of covid-19 cases. The air pollution levels have also increased to very poor category. The decision was taken at a review meeting held to control the spread of covid-19 in Delhi.

Over the last week, Delhi has seen a spike in the number of covid-19 cases. The air pollution levels have also increased to very poor category. The decision was taken at a review meeting held to control the spread of covid-19 in Delhi.

“Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to 1. Ban crackers in Delhi 2. Ramp up medical infrastructure, Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi government hospitals," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

He said that the Delhi High Court has stayed the governments order to increase the number of ICU beds in private hospitals. The government has now filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

To control the spread of covid-19, the government has planned to conduct targeted testing. The government is focusing on ensuring that fatality rate does not increase.

Delhi sees a spike in air pollution levels in the winter months. The state government believes a major reason of the spike is due to fumes from neighbouring states from stubble burning. This year, the challenge to control air pollution is key as both covid-19 and air pollution affect the lungs.