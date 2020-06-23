Home >News >India >Delhi government demands further rollback of procedures for home quarantine

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government on Tuesday demanded further rollback of standard procedures set for patients under home quarantine in the national capital. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the new rules were creating confusion among patients and putting pressure on hospital infrastructure.

Last week, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal had issued an order making five-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all those who test positive for covid-19. This had led to a face-off between the LG and the AAP government, following which the order was revoked a day later and a visit to health centre was made mandatory for all positive patients in Delhi.

Delhi has the second highest number of covid-19 cases in the country at 62,655 of which 36,602 have recovered.

According to estimates, cases are likely to increase to 5.5 lakh by the end of July. The Delhi government has been pushing for home quarantine to take load off the already burdened hospitals. There are approximately 13,000 people in home quarantine in Delhi.

On Tuesday, Sisodia wrote a letter to the LG demanding that the government go back to having a team of health officials visit the home of a covid-positive patient to check for symptoms and quarantine conditions. He asked that a meeting of the state disaster management authority be called to change the rules.

"There is a lot of confusion since the new procedures have come. Patients do not know the procedure for home quarantine. If they don’t visit a health centre then authorities raise trouble. Delhi is getting approximately 3,000 new cases daily. It will be impossible for our ambulances to shuttle patients who have tested positive and also those who need emergency healthcare. I believe patients who are serious and need immediate medical attention should get priority," Sisodia said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A medical worker sits inside a classroom as she takes a break at a school, which was turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease amidst its spread in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)

India has one Covid-19 death per lakh population, global average is 6: Govt

2 min read . 03:11 PM IST
So far 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured, of which 1,340 ventilators have been delivered to the states/UTs (AFP)

PM-CARES Fund: 50,000 Made-in-India ventilators; Maharashtra, Delhi get most

2 min read . 03:43 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout