The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to extend the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital till 3 May.

"The coronavirus situation had worsened, which is why we started a six-day lockdown last week. It is scheduled to end tomorrow. But the infections are continuing to rise. In view of this, everybody agrees that we need to extend the restrictions to curb the spread further," said Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday.

"This is why, in consultation with people, the lockdown is being extended till next Monday, 5 am," he added.

Further speaking about the oxygen shortage in the national capital, the CM said that the state and central teams are working together to ensure that the demand is met.

"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply," said Kejriwal.

Reports of the government mulling an extension of the week-long lockdown had started doing rounds from Saturday.

A six-day lockdown was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 19 April that will be in force till 5 am on Monday. The step was taken to break the chain of the coronavirus infection and boost the health system that was on the verge of collapse.

However, despite the restrictions, the positivity rate in Delhi continues to be over 30%.

Kejriwal had earlier appealed to the migrant workers not to leave the city during the lockdown as he hoped that there might not be a need to extend it further.

Traders want extension

The Chamber of Trade and Industry claimed on Saturday that according to a survey conducted by it, 70% of the Delhi traders favour extending the lockdown till 30 April.

"Most organisations were in favour of extending the lockdown for five to seven days in Delhi. The traders made it clear that they would follow the decision of the Delhi government only about the lockdown and won't do any lockdown on their part," said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the CTI.

Community platform LocalCircles has also appealed to the authorities, including the chief minister and the lieutenant governor, to extend the lockdown in view of the "biggest health emergency" faced by the city.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital on Saturday reported 24,103 new Covid-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the disease. This is the third successive day the national capital has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus.

The city now has 93,080 active cases, which is also the highest.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.