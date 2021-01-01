OPEN APP
Delhi government extends water bill waiver scheme till March-end

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 05:54 PM IST PTI

  • All categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully
  • The scheme will cover the consumers whose bills were pending till March 31 last year

The Delhi government on Friday extended till March 31 its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge.

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully depending on the housing category.

“We have decided to extend the last date for DJB's scheme to enable more consumers to pay their water bills at reduced rates without facing any financial burden or difficulty," Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyender Jain said.

“Till date, over 4.5 lakh consumers have availed the benefit of this scheme and the DJB has earned 632 crore in revenue," he said.

The scheme will cover the consumers whose bills were pending till March 31 last year.

Delhi's colonies are categorised from A-H. A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas. 'A' category colonies include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

For 'A' and 'B' category colonies, 25 per cent rebate is given on their principal arrears while in the 'C' category colonies, 50 per cent waiver is provided.

In 'D' category colonies, people get a waiver of 75 per cent on their principal pending arrear.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

