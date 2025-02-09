Delhi government: BJP ministers to take oath only after PM Narendra Modi is back from US on February 15, says report

Delhi govt: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made an impressive comeback to the national capital after 27 years — over two decades, in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, defeating incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by two-thirds majority.

Now, the government formation is likely to take place only once Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back from his official visit to the United States on February 15, according to a News18 reported citing sources. PM Modi will be in the US on February 12-13.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

When Will BJP Leaders and Delhi Ministers Take Oath? As per the report citing top sources withing the BJP, formation of the new Delhi government is “unlikely before February 15” — until PM Modi returns from the US. They added that BJP leaders will have a “grand swearing-in ceremony in which all top NDA leaders and Chief Ministers will be invited”.

Who Will Be Part of BJP-led Delhi Government? No Chief Ministerial candidate was announced in the run up to the Delhi assembly elections by the BJP. PM Modi was the face of the BJP's Delhi elections campaign — as has been the party's practice in previous assembly elections. Thus, speculation has begun for who is likely to take the CM's post.

Foremost among the names been discussed is Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal from his bastion of New Delhi, the News-18 report said.

Another top candidate is the late veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's daughter and first time MP Bansuri Swaraj. She holds the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, once the bastion of BJP greats Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, it added

The third candidate is Smirti Irani, as per the report. She fought against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and won the 2019 elections (Rahul Gandhi won in 2024). She was heavily involved in the BJP's Delhi assembly poll campaigns.

2025 Delhi Assembly Elections BJP bulldozed the ruling AAP out of power in the Delhi assembly elections with a two-thirds majority. The saffron party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Several AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat in Kalkaji.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which was hoping for a revival, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday (February 8) morning, with votes having been polled on February 5.