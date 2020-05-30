Delhi government four steps ahead of coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the state government is “four steps ahead" in its preparedness to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The Aam Aadmi Party leader reiterated that the national capital cannot be under a lockdown forever.

Started on 25 March, the nationwide lockdown is in its fourth phase that ends on 31 May. The central government is yet to announce the next phase and guidelines to be followed.

“I know there has been an increase in the total cases in Delhi. We are monitoring the situation. I want to assure Delhi residents that your government is four steps ahead of the coronavirus. We are making plenty of arrangements that are much more than the requirements. We are more than prepared to tackle it," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

“A permanent lockdown is not a solution. We have to move forward while taking necessary precautions," he said.

The Delhi government on Thursday had tied up with hotels in the national capital to convert them into hospitals. Delhi has one of the highest number of cases in the country. Of the total of over 9,000 active cases, only 2,100 patients are admitted to hospitals. The state government will add more beds to take the total number to 9,500 by next week. Kejriwal also said Delhi will launch an app on Monday, which will enable anyone to find empty beds.

Kejriwal said the state will be more worried if the death rate kept increasing, even as the number of cases was on the rise. He said the rate at which people died of the disease was under control.

So far, the deadly virus has infected more than 17,000 in Delhi and left nearly 400 dead.

