Delhi government four steps ahead of coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Thursday had tied up with hotels in the national capital to convert them into hospitals. Delhi has one of the highest number of cases in the country. Of the total of over 9,000 active cases, only 2,100 patients are admitted to hospitals. The state government will add more beds to take the total number to 9,500 by next week. Kejriwal also said Delhi will launch an app on Monday, which will enable anyone to find empty beds.