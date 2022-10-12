Delhi government hikes minimum wage. Check revised monthly salary here

Delhi government hikes minimum wage. Check revised monthly salary here2 min read . 08:30 PM IST
The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories of the Delhi government
India has registered a five month surge in retail inflation, recording 7.41% in September. At such a time Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has informed that the Delhi government has decided to raise the minimum wage for unskilled workers, skilled workers and semi-skilled workers.
Sisodia said that the hike in minimum wages will provide respite during this inflation. The decision to revise monthly wages comes ahead of Diwali and will be applicable from 1 October. The city government had earlier raised the minimum wages in May.
"Increase in minimum wages will give respite to the labour class suffering from the adverse impact of inflation," Sisodia said and claimed that the Delhi government pays the "highest minimum wages" to labourers in the country.
The minimum wage for clerical and supervisory jobs have also been hiked.
The deputy chief minister said that people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and central government employees.
"Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other states," Sisodia said.
The Delhi government is revising the dearness allowance every six months to provide respite to all workers in Delhi from inflation, he said. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, soared 8.60% in September 2022 as against 7.62% in August.
Unskilled workers- Wage increased from ₹16,506 to ₹16,792
Semi-skilled workers- Wage increased from ₹18,187 to ₹18,499
Skilled workers- Wage increased from ₹20,019 to ₹20,357
Non-matriculated employees- Wage increased from ₹18,187 to ₹18499
Matriculate employees- Wage increased from ₹20,019 to ₹20,357
Graduates, those with higher educational qualifications- Wage increased from ₹21,756 to ₹22,146, the statement said.
