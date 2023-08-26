Delhi drug controller’s pre-G20 directive: No sale or stocking of narcotics

NEW DELHI: Ahead of G20 Summit in the national Capital, the drug control department of the Delhi government has issued a cautionary advisory to the chemist association and pharmacists within the city. The advisory cautions the association members from engaging in the acquisition and transaction of substantial quantities of medicines classified as narcotics and sedatives.

Specifically highlighted are substances like codeine, tramadol preparations, and alprazolam. The directive emphasises a steadfast commitment to ethical conduct within this domain.

In an advisory issued on Friday, Delhi’s drug regulator KR Chawla said- “G20 Summit is to be held in Delhi during 9-10 September 2023, wherein a lot of foreign delegates and Indian dignitaries are expected to arrive in the national Capital. You are advised to adhere to the ethical practices in discharging your duties and strictly follow the guidelines as a part of social responsibility towards your nation."

Chawla has directed all the pharmacists to display the poster of ‘stop misuse of habit-forming drugs.’ Chemist shopkeepers should make the sale of all schedule H and H1 medicines to be done on the prescriptions of a registered medical practitioner and maintain the schedule H1 register.

The guidelines also directed the pharmacists to keep their behaviour polite with foreign guests and other customers and avoid arguments and misbehaviour with them. The presence of registered pharmacists is mandatory at the premises.

“Refrain from unauthorized stocking and sale of imported drugs except in a manner permitted under the law. Maintain purchase and sale records up to date on day-to-day basis," stated the advisory adding that the refrigerator should be in a running condition round the clock and maintain a cold chain. Those of fail to follow any of these directions will face action as per law.

It may be noted that the G20 summit will be organised at the newly built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan under India’s presidency. The officials and world’s top leaders will start arriving in the national capital from September 8.