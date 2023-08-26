Delhi drug controller’s pre-G20 directive: No sale or stocking of narcotics

Delhi drug controller’s pre-G20 directive: No sale or stocking of narcotics1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi, the drug control department has issued a cautionary advisory to chemists and pharmacists, warning against the acquisition and transaction of narcotics and sedatives. The advisory emphasizes ethical conduct and adherence to guidelines. Pharmacists are also instructed to display posters on the misuse of habit-forming drugs and maintain records. Failure to comply will result in legal action. The G20 Summit will take place on September 9-10, with delegates and dignitaries expected to arrive from September 8.
