Delhi government issues Bakra Eid guidelines; warns of criminal charges: ‘No sacrifice of cows, calves…’

The Delhi government issued new Bakra Eid guidelines, prohibiting the sacrifice of cows and calves, and warned of criminal charges. They also urged the Muslim devotees to ensure that the sacrifice does not take place in any public place and that the waste from it is disposed of properly.
In a social media post, Minister Kapil Mishra shared key instructions to ensure animal welfare and public hygiene during the festival, Eid-ul-Adha, being celebrated on May 28 in India.
During a review meeting on Thursday, Mishra said stringent action must be taken against illegal transportation of animals, illegal slaughter and cruelty towards animals.
He said that animal protection is not only a legal responsibility but also a cultural and moral duty, while appealing that if the public receives any information regarding illegal transportation of animals, cruelty or illegal slaughter, they should immediately inform the concerned administrative or police authorities.
Mishra also extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people and appealed to them to celebrate the festival peacefully, within the rules.
The new BJP-led West Bengal government also issued a formal public notice, reinforcing a strict ban on the slaughter of cattle and buffalo without a fitness certificate, proving that the cattle is at least 14 years old, unfit for breeding and other rules.
Reacting to the notice, the imam of Kolkata's iconic Nakhoda Mosque, Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi, also made a public appeal directly to Muslims to avoid cow sacrifice this Eid. He suggested sacrificing goats as an alternative to cows. He said Muslims should avoid hurting others in a diverse society.
"Please do not perform cow sacrifices. Never consume beef again," he said.
However, the Maulana Qasmi said that if Muslims stop consuming beef, “it will hurt our Hindu brothers the most, not the Muslims.”
"It’s Hindu families in the dairy business who sell cows on Bakra Eid. They invest all their life’s earnings in one cow. When they can’t sell it, it’s a huge loss for them,” he said.
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