NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Friday launched the Electric Vehicle Policy for the national capital under which the AAP government will waive registration fee, road tax, and provide an incentive of up to ₹1.5 lakh for new cars.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government as today notified the new Electric Vehicle Policy. And with this policy, the government aims to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

"We have notified the Electric Vehicle Policy today. With this policy, we aim to generate employment to give a boost to Delhi's economy and reduce pollution levels in the national capital," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

This Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/sgMG7egHvW — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Kejriwal termed the new EV policy as "progressive" and said the policy also aims to constitute 25% electric vehicles by 2024, which is currently just 0.29% in the in the national capital.

Under the policy, the Delhi government will give incentive of up to ₹30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles while for cars, it will provide an incentive of up to ₹1.5 lakh, he said.

Delhi Govt will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of ₹30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, ₹1.5 lakh on cars & ₹30,000 on auto-rickshaws & e-rickshaws: CM Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The Delhi Chief Minister said his government will also give low-interest loan on electric commercial vehicles.

Announcing to establish an 'EV Cell' to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy in the national capital, the Delhi Chief Minister said the state government expects that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the national capital in the next 5 years.

"We hope that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next 5 years. An 'EV Cell' will be established to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy," Kejriwal said. The government will also set up a 'State Electric Vehicle Board', he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister said his government will also set up 200 charging stations in a year to ensure that people driving these vehicles can get a charging station within the radius of three kilometers.

The Delhi government will give a ''scrapping incentive'' under the electric vehicle policy, which will be first-of-its-kind in the country, Kejriwal added.

"We are also going to give a scrapping incentive for those wanting to exchange their petrol or diesel-run vehicles. In the country, this is the first time that scrapping incentive is being given," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said that at present, there is already the Centre's scheme on electric vehicles called 'Fame India Phase-2', under which the Union government also provides some incentives. And the Delhi government scheme will be an addition to the Centre's scheme and people can also avail benefits under both the schemes.

He said youth will be trained so that they get jobs as electric vehicle sector will need them at a large scale after implementation of this policy.

Kejriwal said, there has been a 25% reduction in pollution level in Delhi in the last five years and the policy also aims to reduce pollution in the national capital.

"We are not satisfied with it (25%). We do not need such development where pollution level is high," Kejriwal said.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via