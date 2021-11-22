Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on Monday, held a high-level meeting with senior government officials to issue guidelines to curb the air pollution in the city.

Senior officials will provide details of the number of challans issued to vehicles that do not have pollution certificates in the city.

The Delhi Government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on November 22.

Prevailing pollution in Delhi has now been decreasing, due to various measures taken against it & the change in wind speed. Keeping this in mind, the ban on demolition & construction has now been taken back, but strict monitoring will continue:Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

The officials are focusing on ways to encourage people to use public transport so that number of private vehicles can be reduced thereby lessening the emission of pollutants from the vehicles in the atmosphere.

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index has dipped again from 347 on Sunday to 352 today.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 188 in the 'very poor' and 301 in the 'poor' category respectively.

