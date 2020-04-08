Covid-19: Delhi seals 20 hotspots, makes mask mandatory

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Wednesday sealed 20 hotspots across the national capital to try and control the spread of covid-19. The government also made it compulsory for people to wear a mask while out in the open.

Delhi has seen a sharp spike in infections with at least 500 cases of covid-19. Of these, more than 330 are from Nizamuddin.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible, too," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

On Wednesday, various state governments, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public areas.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the government had cordoned off 20 hotspots, which had reported a high number of cases, parts of Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden, Sadar Bazaar and Mayur Vihar.

“We have decided to seal these areas so nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these lanes, buildings and colonies," Sisodia said.