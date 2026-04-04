Delhi government mandates PNG shift for commercial LPG users: All you need to know

The Delhi government has implemented stricter regulations for commercial LPG cylinder supplies, requiring businesses to possess or seek a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection in areas serviced by the network. Through an official directive released on April 2, the city’s Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department updated a vital provision of its current commercial LPG distribution framework.

Under these amended guidelines, industrial and commercial entities can only obtain LPG if they are registered with an Oil Marketing Company (OMC) and have submitted an application for PNG where infrastructure is available.

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In regions lacking current PNG access, the order mandates that consumers provide a formal application declaring their intention to transition to the gas network once it is established.

Enforcement and Coordination To ensure adherence to the new rules, OMCs are tasked with a mandatory document verification process.

"When supplying to commercial gas consumers, the OMCs shall at least once collect documentation records to ensure that the consumer is registered with the OMC and has either applied for a PNG connection or has submitted an application indicating the intent to obtain a PNG connection upon its availability," the order stated.

"The OMCs could also collect such applications and submit to the Additional Commissioner for a prompt decision. The Additional Commissioner shall promptly dispose of the same in consultation with the three Oil Marketing Companies," the order stated.

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Furthermore, consumer data regarding the intent to switch will be shared with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

IGL will utilize this information to coordinate future network expansions and connections.

The government has included provisions for specific business needs.

Establishments requiring LPG concurrently with PNG for specialized operations may petition the department’s additional commissioner. These requests for dual-fuel usage will be evaluated in collaboration with the three primary OMCs.

All other aspects of the policy, originally established on March 26 and supplemented by a later addendum, remain in effect according to the order.

Centre says fuel supplies adequate The central government on Saturday urged citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG, saying fuel supplies remain adequate despite disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government is taking proactive steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and cooking gas, while advising people to rely only on official information and conserve energy.

The Centre has prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supplies, particularly for households, hospitals and essential services, and has implemented measures to boost refinery output and manage demand, including extending LPG refill intervals.

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