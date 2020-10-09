Delhi government partners with HT to train students in coding

Senior executive director of Hindustan Times, Rajeev Beotra said, “The students will have to just register and start learning through an interactive platform that will have many videos, tests and tools. The programme will train children in classes 6 and 7 in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and those in classes 8 and 9 in Python as well. Every student will have a personalised dashboard that will track the progress of the students. This dashboard will be accessible to the parents and teachers as well to know how the students are performing. And, there will be a leaderboard with the rank of the student."