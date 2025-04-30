Delhi government permits IAF to use 16 govt schools as temporary observation for defence exercise; check list

The order's subject line read, ‘Permission to use premises of schools for Delhi Integrated Air Defence Activation’for the air force exercise.

Garvit Bhirani
Published30 Apr 2025, 03:02 PM IST
The Delhi government has allowed the use of16 schools in the national capital for temporary deployment of a communication set-up by the IAF to conduct a defence exercise between April 28 and May 2.

"This has the precedence from previous MoD (Ministry of Defence) activations during yearly national events (Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations) (sic)," Delhi government's directorate of education order read

The order's subject line read, "Permission to use premises of schools for Delhi Integrated Air Defence Activation" for the air force exercise.

In pursuance of Ministry of Defence (MoD)'s direction, “certain school buildings under your department's jurisdiction are found suitable for temporary usage”, the order added. The premises are to be taken in use for "temporary" deployment of a communication set-up.

List of all those 16 schools to be used for Defence exercise temporarily

  1. Sarvodya Vidyalaya, Mukharji Nagar
  2. Govt Girls Sr Sec School No. 1, Yamuna Vihar
  3. Govt Co-Ed Sr Sec school, Chilla village

4. Govt Co-Ed Sr Sec school, Preet Vihar

5. Sarvodya Co-ed, No. 2, Kalkaji

6. Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya Middle School Jogabai, Batlla house

7. Govt Sarvodya Vidyalaya, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Dakshinpuri extension

8. Ishani govt Sarvodya Kanya Vidayala, G Block, Saket

9. Govt Girls Sr Sec School, B-1, Vasant Kunj

10. Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Mahipalpur

11. Govt Sarvodya Kanya Vidayala, Samalka

12. Bhim Rao Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence , Sector 1 , Dwarka

13. Govt. Girls Senior Sec School, Ambika Vihar

14. Govt. Girls Senior Sec School, Uttam Nagar

15.Sarvodya Co-education Vidyalaya, Sultanpur Majra, Mangol Puri

16. Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Avantika, Sector 1, Rohini

