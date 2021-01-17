OPEN APP
Delhi government plans 'rent a bike' scheme for tourists, draft scheme next week
Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 04:39 PM IST

NEW DELHI : Tourists in Delhi may soon enjoy rides on rented two-wheelers as the Arvind Kejriwal government is firming up a scheme to issue licences for 'rent a bike' services in the national capital.

A senior transport department official said a presentation was scheduled earlier this month before the transport minister but was postponed. Now it is likely to be made next week. The draft proposal will require the approval of the State Transport Authority (STA), the official added.

Under the proposed scheme an applicant having minimum five bikes with necessary permits and insurance cover, and sound financial condition to ensure the maintenance of the vehicles and efficient management of the establishment can apply for the issuance of licences, the official said.

The applicants will also require to have necessary facilities for the housing, maintenance and repair of vehicles, sanitary block, reception room and 24x7 telephone connectivity, the official added. The licence period issued to the eligible bike operators will be 5 years. The licence fee under the scheme is yet to be decided.

The operators will require to maintain records of hiring along with particulars of the hirer. Separate records will have to be maintained for Indian and foreign nationals. The operators will collect the hire charges from a foreign national or NRI only in foreign exchange.

The official said the STA (licensing authority) will have the power to cancel or suspend the licence of an operator if it fails to comply with the provisions of the scheme, including non-maintenance of bikes and misbehaviour with the tourists.

