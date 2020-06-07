NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday said the hospitals in the national capital, except those run by the centre government, will be available for the people of Delhi only amid rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the city state.

Reiterating his apprehension that Delhi hospitals may get swamped by people from neighbouring states in the absence of restrictions, Delhi chief minister said the medical facilities offered by the Delhi government will be restricted to the city dwellers till the rising coronavirus cases are contained.

“Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all," Kejriwal said.

He said that private hospitals in Delhi will also only treat patients from national capital except for those hospitals which provide treatment that is not available anywhere in the country.

“Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central government hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that a majority of people and the five-member committee which was constituted to look into healthcare facilities in the national capital suggested that hospitals in the national capital should be reserved for its people only.

The Delhi chief minister said the committee in its report said the national capital would need 15,000 beds by the end of the month of June, and hence the hospitals should not be opened for everyone. They said within three days 9,000 beds for COVID-19 will be filled.

Kejriwal also appealed to senior citizens to take all precautions as they are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members and others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try and remain in a single room of your house, Kejriwal added

