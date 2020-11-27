The Delhi government on Friday rejected the request of the Delhi Police to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary prisons in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "The farmers' demands are legitimate. Jailing them isn't the solution to the issue. Their demands must be accepted."

"This protest is non-violent. Non-violent protest is every Indian's right. So the Delhi government has refused the Delhi police's request," Jain added.

Several leaders of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which rules the national capital, objected to any move to jail the protesting farmers.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to the Delhi police's request saying "it is the most inhuman thing we can do".

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is also the party's national spokesperson, defended their right to protest and opposed any move to set up temporary prisons for them.

I urge the Delhi Govt to deny permission for setting up temporary prisons. The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist.

Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution - Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmark of a free, democratic society. https://t.co/cqMvEb181r — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 27, 2020

AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema wrote, "Thanks to @ArvindKejriwal for denying permission for converting stadiums into jails. @AamAadmiParty stands with farmers. We will fight for our rights. Kisan Ekta Zindabad."

Earlier in the day, Delhi cops had sought the AAP government's permission to use Delhi's nine stadiums as temporary prisons to house protesting farmers. "In view of the farmers' march, Delhi Police has asked the Delhi government for permission to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to keep the detained or arrested farmers," a source told news agency PTI.

The cops used tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu. The farmers were headed to Delhi as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' rally.

Police have deployed security personnel, sand-laden trucks, water cannons, and barbed-wire fencing at spot to prevent the farmers from entering the city.

