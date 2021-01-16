Delhi government restores full capacity of staff in offices

Delhi government restores full capacity of staff in offices1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 06:29 AM IST
The positivity rate of the novel coronavirus has 'significantly' declined in the national capital
With an improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the city, the Delhi government has restored the full strength of staff in its offices.
The positivity rate of the novel coronavirus has "significantly" declined in the national capital which results in the decision of all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies may function to 100 per cent strength, according to a statement issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Centre effectively controlling bird flu, says properly cooked poultry safe for consumption1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth $8 million1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
One of world’s biggest vaccine campaigns starts in India3 min read . 07:41 AM IST
DDMA in its order on November 28 last year had reduced staff strength by 50 per cent in Delhi government offices except Grade-I, The rest of the 50 per cent officers were ordered working from Home.
The latest order stated that all the Delhi government offices will function with 100 per cent staff strength, with immediate effect by ensuring adequate social distancing at all levels. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.