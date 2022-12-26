Delhi teachers to be sent to IGI Airport on Covid duty during winter vacation2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 09:42 PM IST
- At least 85 teachers of various government schools of Delhi will be on duty from 31 December to 15 January
Delhi authorities have confirmed that the educators of Delhi Government Schools will be deployed to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during the schools' winter vacation. The teachers will be stationed at the airport to ensure all passengers follow Covid Appropritae Behavior as number of cases of the viral infection resurges globally.