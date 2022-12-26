Home / News / India /  Delhi teachers to be sent to IGI Airport on Covid duty during winter vacation

Delhi authorities have confirmed that the educators of Delhi Government Schools will be deployed to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during the schools' winter vacation. The teachers will be stationed at the airport to ensure all passengers follow Covid Appropritae Behavior as number of cases of the viral infection resurges globally. 

On Monday four international travellers tested Covid positive at Delhi airport. Their samples have been sent for genome testing. 

The order for Delhi teachers to be stationed at the national capital's international airport was issued by the District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority.

At least 85 teachers of various government schools of Delhi will be on duty from 31 December to 15 January, the order said.

Government schools will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation.

Delhi authorities on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals here to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing a surge in cases in some countries, had not till then been detected in Delhi and that his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality. 

While Covid-19 cases have resurged in several countries, in India the number of infections declined marginally on Monday, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India on Monday logged 196 new coronavirus infections whereas yesterday, 201 Covid cases were reported.

However, the active cases of Covid-19 have marginally increased to 3,428. An increase of four cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many, as 35,173 Covid tests were conducted in the country in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.16%, the ministry said.

