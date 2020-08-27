Delhi government schools give fitness training to students via YouTube channel

Even as schools continue to remain closed due to the spread of covid-19, Delhi government schools have found a way to take physical education classes online as well. From yoga, to Zumba, to aerobics, now weekly videos are posted on YouTube for students to view and practise. Since June, classes in all government schools are being held online. But extra-curricular activities were till now stalled due to the pandemic since March.

India is in the third phase of unlocking. While several restrictions have been eased, schools and other education institutions continue to remain closed. The fourth phase of unlock begins in September, but the government is yet to release guidelines for the same.

“As the schools under the department of education (DoE) are closed for students in view of spread of coronavirus pandemic, sports and physical education branch of DoE Delhi has developed offline sessions of physical activities, which will help students in reducing stress, anxiety and support in achieving the goal of all-round development of schoolchildren," a government statement said.

The Youtube channel—Fitness Activities DoE, Delhi—is to upload new videos every Wednesday. These videos will include yoga, meditation, aerobics, Zumba, self-defence and other fitness activities, which will be conducted in an interval training format for primary, middle and secondary students.

“Handmade exercise equipment, readily available at home and made of soft material are used in the regimens. the sessions are specifically designed to be done in small spaces, without using a lot of equipment; also, students can do the exercises at a time convenient to them," the statement added.

Delhi's government schools have been conducting classes online, through sms-es and television programmes since June. The government has also started happiness curriculum sessions online for students.

