The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Sunday issued an official notice informing that all government schools in national capital Delhi should suspend remedial classes during the winter vacation for classes 9-12. The decision was taken on a day when Delhi's primary weather station reported a plunge in temperatures to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.
“Keeping in view the prevailing conditions of extreme cold wave in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt. Schools of Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedial classes with immediate effect" the official statement read.
The official circular from the Delhi government also noted that all the practical exam , project assessment, and or internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 will continue as per schedule.
“However, work of conduct of Practical Examination/ Project Assessment/ Internal Assessment for classes X and XII for session 2022-23 will continue as per schedule" the statement added.
The Delhi government schools had been conducting remedial classes for students in class 9-12 during the winter vacation.
Meanwhile the winter vacation in private and government schools of Delhi has been extended till 15 January in view of the cold wave.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for dense fog in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. “We have issued a Red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP and Orange alert for Rajasthan & Bihar. There will be very dense fog to dense fog. 10th January onward there will be no cold wave" IMD chief Dr RK Jenamani said on Sunday.
A severe cold wave walloped Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.
A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.
