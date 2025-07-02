Delhi government slammed as 16-year-old Mercedes car that emits ‘zero pollution’ falls under ‘vintage scrap’

A social media user, who goes by the name Rattan Dhillon, has slammed the Delhi government for considering his father’s Mercedes car as “vintage scrap”.

“This is my dad’s 16-year-old Mercedes E280 V6, still running stronger and cleaner than most of the so-called modern cars that keep breaking down on roads. Every single button still works, and the engine? Still does 0–100 in just 6–7 seconds. Zero pollution, zero nonsense,” the user wrote on Twitter (now X).

“But sadly, I have to label it a “vintage scrap” just because we live in a country where politicians have zero love for cars! I challenge the government to prove it pollutes. They won’t, but they’ll still penalize it!” the user added.

Many other social media users sympathised with the user.

“Can a PIL not be filed? This is outrageous,” asked one user while Dhillion replied, “No one gonna listen.”

“Cars are not just a machine. They are memories,” wrote one user.

Another wrote, “This model has been my dream car since I was a student. What a timeless design!”

“This is insane and a clear attempt at extracting unfair taxes,” came from another.

“Exactly my point. Age-based obsolescence is nonsense. Have they prepared for the waste it’s gonna generate by junking these cars?” wondered one user.

However, not everyone agreed with him.

“Why didn’t u challenge the NGT in 2014? Why didn’t u challenge the Supreme Court in 2018? Why didn’t u challenge the government in 2021 when it was framing the scrap policy?” asked one user.

Another user declared, “Rules won't be changed just because your dad owns a Mercedes. Follow it or relocate to a place where there are no rules.”

Delhi’s vehicle scrappage policy As per the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years cannot run in Delhi-NCR.

These vehicles will be deregistered and must be scrapped or converted to electric. If found running, the car will be seized and scrapped.

Delhi's vehicle scrappage policy now bans petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years from being refuelled. The policy was enforced on July 1, 2025.