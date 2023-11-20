Delhi government to hike minimum wages for MCD employees, DA to be paid starting April 1
The monthly wages of skilled MCD workers are likely to be increased by ₹528 to ₹20,903, that of semi-skilled workers by ₹494 to ₹18,993 and of unskilled labourers from ₹16,792 to ₹17,234, the official said
The Delhi government has increased the minimum monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), PTI reported citing officials aware of the development.
