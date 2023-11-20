The Delhi government has increased the minimum monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), PTI reported citing officials aware of the development.

The monthly wages of skilled workers are likely to be increased by ₹528 to ₹20,903, that of semi-skilled workers by ₹494 to ₹18,993 and of unskilled labourers from ₹16,792 to ₹17,234, the official said. Now, the per day wage of an unskilled worker in Delhi will be ₹ 574.47, for semi-skilled ₹ 633.10 and for skilled workers ₹696.77.

The Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid to all MCD workers starting April 1, the report said adding that the government proposal on increasing the minimum wages will be tabled for approval in the next MCD House meeting

The report further said the accumulated DA for the MCD employees will be released after the proposal is approved by the MCD House, the official of the civic agency said.

According to the agenda, the MCD House meeting will also discuss to hike the minimum wages for clerical and supervisory staff in the meeting. According to the proposal, the minimum salary for non-matriculate employees will be hiked to ₹18,993, matriculate but not graduate to ₹20,902 and graduate and above to ₹22,744. Dearness allowance for these employees will be ₹494, ₹546 and ₹598 per month, respectively.

Earlier in October, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand had said that the minimum wage of workers in Delhi is the highest in the country. “This decision of the Delhi government will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories. People working on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also benefit from dearness allowance, which is usually given to state and central government employees," reported Hindustan Times.

However, the BJP had criticized the Delhi government. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had said “The truth is that even the Kejriwal government does not give minimum wages to its employees. Most people working as contractual employees in the Delhi government or MCD offices are not getting the prescribed minimum wages… The Delhi government has failed to educate workers about their rights and social security schemes."

