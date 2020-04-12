To further control the spread of covid-19, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government will increase the number of containment zones which have been identified as red zones in the next few days. The government will also start a large scale sanitization drive across the city from Monday.

The government has also identified high risk areas as orange zones. This comes as the three-week lockdown announced by the central government is likely to be extended.

This comes as the total number of cases crossed 1000 on Saturday. Delhi has one of the highest cases of covid-19 after Maharashtra. The government has so far identified a list of 33 places as containment zones and those have been sealed under operation SHIELD.

“The cases in Delhi have been increasing and that is a cause of worry. We are working to reduce these cases. In Dilshad Garden, we had started an operation after there was a spread in the area. Under operation SHIELD, the area was sealed and the result of these steps has ensured that there have been no new cases in the last ten days," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

On Friday, the government announced Dilshad Garden, one of the first hotspots of the city free of covid-19. The announcement was made after no new cases had been reported from the area in the last ten days. As part of operation SHIELD, the demarcated area is sealed, door-to-door checks are conducted and an extensive sanitisation process takes place.

“In Delhi, wherever we are finding cases we are declaring them as containment zones and operation SHIELD has been started there. We have identified more areas where this will be applied in the coming days. We will work to provide essential services to you," he said.

“We are going to increase containment areas in the next few days. Secondly, on a large scale basis a sanitization drive will be started on the roads. The areas which are high risk zones – we will declare them as orange zones. Red zones are containment zones," Kejriwal added