OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi government to take senior citizens to Ayodhya: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his government has decided to take senior citizens to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan, adding that all expenses to be borne by it.

The AAP dispensation already has a 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' that allows senior citizens of Delhi to undertake a free pilgrimage. All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the US president

Fauci says vaccine hesitancy among Republicans poses a big risk

2 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Air quality in Delhi 'poor', 'moderate' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon

1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
Around 43% rural households use hand pumps as the principal source of drinking water, finds an NSO survey. mint

Clean water in all rural homes by 2024 is PM Modi’s next big plan

3 min read . 07:14 PM IST
Pandemic travel restrictions make it harder for Promation’s technicians to travel across the border to service and repair plant equipment

Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST

Delhi CM said, "Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready in a year or two. Delhi government has decided to take senior citizens to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan with travel, accommodation, and food expenses to be borne by us."

He announced the free pilgrimage scheme for the elderly on Wednesday while addressing the Delhi Assembly. "I am a devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman. We have been following 10 principles inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya' to serve the people of Delhi," he said.

Speaking in the assembly on Wednesday, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has taken many steps to honour the elderly, the most important being sending them on free pilgrimages.

His announcement about the pilgrimage scheme came a day after the AAP government presented a 69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" under which installation of 500 flag masts and programmes on the lives of freedom fighters are planned across the city. It also announced a "deshbhakti curriculum".

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout