Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his government has decided to take senior citizens to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan, adding that all expenses to be borne by it.

The AAP dispensation already has a 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' that allows senior citizens of Delhi to undertake a free pilgrimage. All expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government.

Delhi CM said, "Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready in a year or two. Delhi government has decided to take senior citizens to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan with travel, accommodation, and food expenses to be borne by us."

He announced the free pilgrimage scheme for the elderly on Wednesday while addressing the Delhi Assembly. "I am a devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman. We have been following 10 principles inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya' to serve the people of Delhi," he said.

Speaking in the assembly on Wednesday, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has taken many steps to honour the elderly, the most important being sending them on free pilgrimages.

His announcement about the pilgrimage scheme came a day after the AAP government presented a ₹69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" under which installation of 500 flag masts and programmes on the lives of freedom fighters are planned across the city. It also announced a "deshbhakti curriculum".

(With inputs from agencies)

