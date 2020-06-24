New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has written to union home minister Amit Shah demanding a rollback in the home quarantine rules. This comes a day after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal demanding a rollback as it was causing confusion among patients.

On Tuesday, Delhi overtook Tamil Nadu and now has the second highest number of covid-19 cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has seen its highest spike with almost 4000 new patients testing positive.

Under the current rules, once a patient tests positive they have to visit a health centre to ascertain if they are eligible for home quarantine. Last week, the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had approved an order making it mandatory for all patients of covid-19 to undergo a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine. The order had led to a face-off between the LG and the state government. This order was revoked a day later and a visit to the health centre was made mandatory for all positive patients in Delhi.

“I have written a letter to home minister Amit Shah demanding that they look into the rules for home quarantine as it is causing trouble to patients. Shah has been personally monitoring the situation in Delhi and should take note of this and intervene in this matter or it will cause confusion. There are two models in Delhi currently," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

“At this time, we don’t have to fight against our models. We need to see what causes the least amount of trouble to patients. We don’t want the system to collapse now. For the last 4-5 days, patients are worried because they will have to visit quarantine centres," he added.

Shah has held rounds of meetings with Kejriwal to monitor the situation in the national capital.

