Delhi government writes to home ministry for rollback on home quarantine rules

Under the current rules, once a patient tests positive they have to visit a health centre to ascertain if they are eligible for home quarantine. Last week, the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had approved an order making it mandatory for all patients of covid-19 to undergo a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine. The order had led to a face-off between the LG and the state government. This order was revoked a day later and a visit to the health centre was made mandatory for all positive patients in Delhi.