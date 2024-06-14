Delhi govt’s 12-point summer action plan to tackle air pollution: Tree plantation, eco park, and more

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government announced it "Summer Action Plan 2024" to curb pollution in the city. Delhi minister Gopal Rai. The city government's action plan has 12 focus points. The Delhi government will work on its summer action plan from June 15 to September 15, Rai said.

"We held a meeting on Thursday in which 30 departments participated. The summer action plan will focus on tree plantation," Gopal Rai said. He added that the greening agencies have been directed to prepare their action plans.

He further informed that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) fluctuated between 'moderate' and 'poor' from May 24 to June 12 and that dust particles play an important role in summer pollution. "Delhi's air quality has improved, air pollution has reduced by about 30% in 8 years," he said.

दिल्ली में Green Cover बढ़ाने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर पौधारोपण किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही Tree Transplantation Policy को Revise भी किया जाएगा।



दिल्ली में प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए 15 June से 30 June तक 'Anti Dust Campaign' चलाया जाएगा। वहीं Summer Action Plan में सभी स्कूलों के बच्चों को…

What are the 12 key points? The 12 key points are tree plantation, tree transplantation policy, dust pollution, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, development of city forests, development of lakes/ponds/water bodies of Delhi, development of parks (green parks), e-waste eco park, eco club activity, solid waste management, and dialogue with neighbouring states.

What actions are to be taken? 1. Rai said the plantation will be done on a large scale to increase the green cover in Delhi. "Along with this, the Tree Transplantation Policy will also be revised," he added.

2. He further mentioned that 'Anti Dust Campaign' will be jointly run by agencies from June 15 to June 30 to reduce pollution in Delhi. "For this, 580 patrolling teams will go on inspections and monitor if dust control measures at construction sites are being followed," he said.

4. "In the Summer Action Plan, children of all schools are being linked to Eco Club so that they become aware," he said. Eco clubs are running in 2,000 schools and colleges of Delhi. The target has been set to run awareness campaigns in eco clubs. "A core team of 10-20 eco club teachers is also being formed from active eco club schools/colleges," he added.

5. Steps will also be taken to prevent dust pollution, open burning and industrial pollution. "Other steps, including increasing green cover, development of lakes and dialogue with neighbouring states will also be taken up," Rai said.

6. "A total of 85 mechanical road sweeping machines and 276 water sprinklers will be deployed to prevent dust pollution. Hotspot action plan will be implemented in all 13 identified hotspots and air pollution sources will be redressed," he said.

7. "To prevent open burning of garbage, 573 patrolling teams of 1,269 personnel will be on monitoring duty. A total of 235 teams of 525 personnel will patrol at night and 338 teams of 694 personnel will patrol during the day," he said.

8. Similarly, 33 teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation have been deployed to monitor illegal dumping of waste in industrial areas.

9. "A plan is being prepared to deal with industrial waste. Regular lifting of waste from industrial areas and its proper disposal is being ensured," Rai said.