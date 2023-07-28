The Delhi government's plan to host an international film festival will not be executed before December this year, said officials, adding that the scheduled venue ‘Siri Fort Auditorium’ is not available in August when the Tourism Department actually wanted to organize the awards function.

"The festival is being replanned. We want to host it at the Siri Fort Auditorium but other events are lined up at the venue in August and September. So we will have to replan it," a source told PTI.

Another official stated that the finer details of the film fest could not be finalized in time which also led to the event being rescheduled. "Organising a film festival requires a lot of planning. Some things could not be finalized. The festival is likely to be held in December," he said.

Officials earlier said the department has plans to confer several awards, including one for lifetime achievement in filmmaking, at the first film festival. A special section for films from G20 member countries had also been planned in view of Delhi hosting the summit meeting of the grouping in September.

In its Rozgaar Budget 2022-23, the Delhi government announced its plan to host an international film festival. Last year also, it could not be organized due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections and the implementation of the model code of conduct, as per PTI reports.

The Kejriwal government had last year launched 'Delhi Film Policy-2022' to promote the city as a hub of movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up a ₹30-crore fund to support producers and a plan to host an international film festival every year.

The film policy aims at promoting artistic, creative and cultural expression, to brand Delhi as a "vibrant film shooting destination" with easy funding and location approval and to develop and support infrastructure and local talent.

