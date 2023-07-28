Delhi govt again postpones international film festival - here's why2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The Delhi government's plan to host an international film festival has been postponed until December due to venue unavailability and planning issues.
The Delhi government's plan to host an international film festival will not be executed before December this year, said officials, adding that the scheduled venue ‘Siri Fort Auditorium’ is not available in August when the Tourism Department actually wanted to organize the awards function.
