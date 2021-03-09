NEW DELHI : Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that the government aims to convert its entire transport fleet to an electric vehicle system in the national capital in the next 25 years.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in assembly, the Delhi deputy chief minister said "We sincerely hope that when the country is celebrating its 100th Independence Day, our Delhi will be 100% free from vehicular pollution."

Sisodia said the aspirational dream to convert the entire transport system of the national capital to electric in the next 25 years is not impossible.

The Delhi minister said the biggest step to reduce the air pollution in Delhi and to protect the environment is the implementation of "possibly the world's most progressive" electric vehicle policy in the national capital since August 2020.

"Due to this, Delhi has also become an 'electric vehicle capital'... The share of electric vehicles has increased from 0.2% to 2.21%. This is a major indication of the success of the electric vehicle policy," Sisodia added.

"The government is soon going to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles from 72 to 500. Rapid charging points are also being built along the lines of the city of London. We aim to have at least one e-charging station every three kilometres in Delhi," Sisodia said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi government appealed to malls, hotels, corporate houses, cinema halls, and market complexes operating in the national capital to install charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) inside their premises.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said that the move aimed at encouraging people to adopt EVs to make the national capital a clean and pollution-free city.

