Delhi govt allows 200 guests at weddings in closed halls, no limit on open spaces. Details here
According to the revised guidelines by the Delhi government, not more than 200 people will be allowed if the events take place in closed halls.

Delhi govt allows 200 guests at weddings in closed halls, no limit on open spaces. Details here

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Arvind Kejriwal government further stated that there will be no capping on the maximum limit if the events take place in open space

The Delhi government on Monday revised the guidelines related to the public gathering at social, religious or cultural events, weddings and funerals.

The Delhi government on Monday revised the guidelines related to the public gathering at social, religious or cultural events, weddings and funerals.

According to the revised guidelines, not more than 200 people will be allowed if the events take place in closed halls. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government further stated that there will be no capping on the maximum limit if the events take place in open space.

According to the revised guidelines, not more than 200 people will be allowed if the events take place in closed halls. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government further stated that there will be no capping on the maximum limit if the events take place in open space.

This comes as the national capital recorded 140 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing Delhi's tally to 6,35,096, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The national capital has reported four deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 10,853. The overall recoveries reached 6,22,882 after 211 new discharges.

At present, there are only 1,361 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 1,07,46,183 and the death toll mounted to 1,68,784 on Sunday.

