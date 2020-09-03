Delhi govt allows bars to re-open from 9 Sept

Amid several relaxations introduced by the Centre under its Unlock 4 plan to revive the economy in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, Delhi government has approved the re-opening of bars, restaurants and pubs from 9 September.

Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal approved the order, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued Standard Operating Procedure for operationalisation of bars in Delhi.

SOP issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority states that bars in containment zones to remain closed, only asymptomatic staff and customers allowed entry and not more than 50% of approved seating capacity to be allowed.

Earlier, the Kejriwal-led government had permitted the hotels and clubs in the national capital to serve liquor but had ordered the bars to remain shut until further notice.

Citing "revenue implications", Delhi government has allowed the hotels and restaurants to serve alcohol at the table and in the rooms. In an order, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stated, "Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms." Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the ministry of home affairs, the order said.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Wednesday recorded 2,509 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two months, taking the tally to over 1.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,481, authorities said.

Nineteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.

The last time Delhi recorded more than 2,500 fresh cases was on July 3 (2,520 cases).





