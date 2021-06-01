Delhi government on Tuesday permitted home delivery of Indian liquor and foreign liquor by ordering through a mobile app or online web portal, reported news agency ANI.

Only sellers with the L-14 license will be allowed to start home delivery of liquor in Delhi.

With the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 dipping below 1 per cent for the first time since March 19, Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.99%. The cumulative count of the coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 14,26,240, according to its health bulletin.

More details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.