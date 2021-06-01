Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor through an app, website

Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor through an app, website

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi government on Tuesday permitted home delivery of Indian liquor and foreign liquor by ordering through a mobile app or online web portal, reported news agency ANI.

Only sellers with the L-14 license will be allowed to start home delivery of liquor in Delhi.

Only sellers with the L-14 license will be allowed to start home delivery of liquor in Delhi.

With the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 dipping below 1 per cent for the first time since March 19, Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.99%. The cumulative count of the coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 14,26,240, according to its health bulletin.

More details awaited

