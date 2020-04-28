The Delhi government has partially relaxed lockdown restrictions by allowing veterinarians, plumbers, electricians and repairers of water purifiers to resume their work from Tuesday.

In a 7-point order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists that had been prohibited in the city.

Here's full list of persons granted exemptions by Delhi government:

1) Veterinary Hospitals. dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine

2) Movement (inter and intro Stare. including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians. midwives and other hospital other support services

3) Services provided by self-employed persons - electrician, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers.

4) Operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitute/women/widows.

5) Movement (inter and intra State, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives and other hospital support services including ambulances have been exempted from lockdown restrictions.

6) Shops of educational books for students

7) Shops of electric fans

Delhi govt has encouraged online teaching/distance learning, read the order signed by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open in urban areas. Shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls will remain closed. However, the relaxations are not applicable in hotspots and containment zones.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated