The Delhi government on Thursday directed the excise department to issue necessary permits for allowing restaurants and hotels to serve liquor to diners "at the table and in the hotel rooms".

In an order dated 20 June, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the move is authorized keeping in mind “revenue implications". However, bars continue to remain shut in the city.

“Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permissions for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms," Sisodia said in an order on Thursday. Excise duty from sale of liquor is a significant source of revenue for state governments.

To be sure, restaurants in Delhi were allowed to open in June, but were prohibited from serving alcohol.

The move comes a day after the state government permitted hotels to open. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority meeting held on Wednesday.

The move to permit sale of alcohol on tables follows cues from other states such as Assam and Punjab that permitted alcohol from being served at tables in restaurants and hotels to licensee holders.

“Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc that have permitted service of liquor by licensee holders under the Excise Rules to the table in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms," the order said.

The move comes as a breather for restaurants as it will help them generate extra revenue. Restaurants are already facing financial stress due to a slump in business and are emerging out of the country's protracted lockdown.

Moreover social distancing rules have restricted business to half of their capacity.

Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which runs brands such as Social and Smoke House Deli, said the move will give restaurants much needed revenue in trying times.

"As long as bars are not allowed to operate and people are drinking at the table while maintaining social distancing, we don't see an issue in the government granting liquor permissions. It will give restaurants and bars some much-needed revenue in these trying times. Without alcohol and with limited operating hours, we are looking at generating only 30-35% of revenue vis-a-vis pre-Covid numbers. This will make running restaurants more expensive than remaining shut," Amlani said.

Others are hoping more states permit restaurants to serve alcohol.

“The contribution of liquor to a restaurant on average is about 15%, but once you start serving liquor, overall sales increase as people end up ordering more and spending more time," Inderjit Singh, Promoter, Pirates of Grill and Prankster chain of restaurants and bar told Mint. Singh is member of the National Restaurant Association of India. “Other states are expected to follow suit," Singh said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via