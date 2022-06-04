Delhi govt allows volunteers to take care of 500 high-mast tricolours

Delhi govt allows volunteers to take care of 500 high-mast tricolours1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- Delhi government said that the Tiranga Samman Samiti must mobilise an army of 1,000 young volunteers and commit themselves to social welfare works
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has formed volunteers-based committees to look after all the 500 high-mast tricolours. The city government is installing the tricolours on flagpoles across the city under its 'Deshbhakti Budget'.
Delhi government said that the Tiranga Samman Samiti must mobilise an army of 1,000 young volunteers and commit themselves to social welfare works.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Samiti will report to PWD officials if a flag gets torn, soiled, or has any blemish due to pollution, storm, or any other reason.
"Each flag's condition will be monitored, and cared for by respective five-member Tiranga Samman Samiti in Delhi. Tiranga Samman Samiti will report to PWD officials if a flag gets torn, soiled, or has any blemish due to dust, storm, or pollution," Kejriwal said at an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium.
Kejriwal said these committees will mobilise 1,000 volunteers in their area who will work for the service of the country and social welfare.
CM Kejriwal said that so far 200 high-mast flags have been set up at different locations in Delhi and by August 15, all 500 tricolours will be installed. Last year, the Delhi government announced to install 500 tricolours having a height of 115-ft across the city.
