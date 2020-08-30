Delhi government has allowed weekly markets in the national capital on a trial basis till September 6. Each zone will have one weekly market every day, the state government earlier said. "After reviewing the current COVID-19 situation, it was decided that one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to function on a trial basis further for a week from August 31 to September 6," Satya Gopal, acting chief secretary said on Sunday.

Earlier the district authorities and municipal corporations have chalked out a plan to ensure social distancing norms and precautionary measures to open markets in the state. Weekly markets were earlier permitted in all three municipal corporations in the capital.

The state government released a detailed list of COVID-19 measures that need to be followed for operating weekly markets in the national capital. The markets are allowed from 4 pm to 10 pm. Not more than two buyers are permitted to deal at any stall at one time.

There will be a weekly market officer to ensure strict compliance of the standard operating procedure set by the state governments. Large gatherings are prohibited.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the central government shut the weekly markets in the last week of March to prevent the virus spread.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via