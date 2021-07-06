Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the state govt will provide financial support of ₹50,000 compensation to the families who lost someone during the covid-19 pandemic. "Families who lost breadwinners and orphaned children will be provided monthly financial help," Kejriwal said.

Launching 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', Kejriwal added that the family which lost its breadwinner will be provided ₹2,500/month and ₹2,500 would be provided every month to help children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. ₹2,500 will be provided to the orphans till they attain the age of 25 years.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said the "fourth wave" of COVID-19 in Delhi affected almost every family and many people died.

The Delhi chief minister assured all help to the families and smooth transition of the monetary benefits, saying that children who lost their parents because of Covid should not think of themselves as lonely and helpless.

The Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' on June 22.

The notification stated, "The government will also consider a single member of the affected family to be enrolled as a civil defence volunteer. Besides, the state affirms to look after the health and education needs of the dependent children as per existing policy."

There is no income criterion to apply for financial assistance under the scheme.

"The deceased and dependent both should be from Delhi... Death should be certified as COVID-19 death or death within one month of testing Covid positive and verified by the health department as Covid death," the notification said.

