Delhi govt announces monetary support for Covid-19 affected families

Launching 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', Kejriwal added that the family which lost its breadwinner will be provided ₹2,500/month and ₹2,500 would be provided every month to help children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. ₹2,500 will be provided to the orphans till they attain the age of 25 years.

