Delhi govt announces public holiday on 25 Nov for Shaheedi Diwas: Schools, banks, offices — full list of what's closed

Delhi Government declares public holiday on 25 November for Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Check schools, banks, offices- full list of what's open and closed. 

Eshita Gain
Updated24 Nov 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Delhi govt announces public holiday on Tuesday, November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day.
Delhi govt announces public holiday on Tuesday, November 25 for Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day.(Raminder Pal Singh)

The Delhi Government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, 25 November to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh guru. The day, earlier listed as a restricted holiday, will now see government offices and schools closed across the capital.

Announcing the holiday in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

What's open and what's closed in Delhi on 25 November

The government announced the public holiday for Sunday, along with notifying which institutions would remain closed and which would stay open, including schools, banks, government offices, and essential services. Here's the full list:

— Government offices and departments: All Delhi government offices will remain shut on Tuesday, 25 November, according to PTI.

— Schools and colleges: All government-run schools and many private schools are expected to remain shut tomorrow.

— Public transport: Delhi Metro, buses and taxi facilities will function without any disruptions. Customers can expect everything to run as usual.

— Hospitals and healthcare services: Emergency services and government hospitals will remain open as per their schedule.

— Banks: According to the Reserve Bank of India's regional holiday schedule, all private and public sector banks will remain open on Tuesday. Customers can visit their nearest branch to get their banking-related work done.

Significance of Shaheedi Diwas

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, is observed to honour the ninth Sikh Guru, who was executed in 1675 by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: When are banks closed from 24-30 November 24-30?

To mark the martyrdom of the Sikh Guru, Indian Railways announced that it will operate two special train services for devotees – one from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi – which began operating on Saturday, 22 November.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2025: Restaurants that will remain open on federal holiday

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to the residents of Delhi and people from across the country to participate in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, scheduled to take place at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.

Key Takeaways
  • A public holiday is declared in Delhi on November 25 to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom.
  • Government offices and many schools will be closed, while essential services like hospitals will remain operational.
  • Special train services will facilitate devotees traveling to the commemorative events.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi govt announces public holiday on 25 Nov for Shaheedi Diwas: Schools, banks, offices — full list of what's closed
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.