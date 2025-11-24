Delhi govt announces public holiday on 25 Nov for Shaheedi Diwas: Schools, banks, offices — full list of what's closed

The Delhi Government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday, 25 November to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh guru. The day, earlier listed as a restricted holiday, will now see government offices and schools closed across the capital.

Announcing the holiday in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

What's open and what's closed in Delhi on 25 November The government announced the public holiday for Sunday, along with notifying which institutions would remain closed and which would stay open, including schools, banks, government offices, and essential services. Here's the full list:

— Government offices and departments: All Delhi government offices will remain shut on Tuesday, 25 November, according to PTI.

— Schools and colleges: All government-run schools and many private schools are expected to remain shut tomorrow.

— Public transport: Delhi Metro, buses and taxi facilities will function without any disruptions. Customers can expect everything to run as usual.

— Hospitals and healthcare services: Emergency services and government hospitals will remain open as per their schedule.

— Banks: According to the Reserve Bank of India's regional holiday schedule, all private and public sector banks will remain open on Tuesday. Customers can visit their nearest branch to get their banking-related work done.

Significance of Shaheedi Diwas Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day, also known as Shaheedi Diwas, is observed to honour the ninth Sikh Guru, who was executed in 1675 by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

To mark the martyrdom of the Sikh Guru, Indian Railways announced that it will operate two special train services for devotees – one from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi – which began operating on Saturday, 22 November.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to the residents of Delhi and people from across the country to participate in the grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, scheduled to take place at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.