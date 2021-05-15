The Delhi government on Saturday announced a fund of ₹1,051 crore for the three municipal corporations here to pay salaries of healthcare workers and other employees amid the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Delhi Govt has issued an amount of ₹1051 crores for MCDs. We hope that this will be used to pay the salary of the MCD staffers who have not been getting the salary. We also hope that the regime of the MCD will ensure that this will not be diverted anywhere else'', Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia in an online briefing said despite constrained circumstances due to the lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken this decision as those people who are helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic should get their salaries.

Doctors and other employees of the civic bodies are not getting their salaries due to "mismanagement and corruption in MCD (municipal corporations of Delhi)", the Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged.

"The Delhi government has released ₹1,051 cr to the three municipal corporations in total so that they can pay salaries of their employees, amid this pandemic... the east corporation is to get ₹367 cr, north corporation about ₹432 cr and south corporation ₹251 cr," he said.

The minister asserted that civic authorities must ensure this fund is used for paying salaries of employees only and not "diverted for other usage".

Delhi on Friday recorded 8,506 Covid-19 cases, the daily count dipping to below the 10,000-mark again after a month, with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

