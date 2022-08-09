Delhi govt appoints Jitendra Agrawal as new deputy commissioner of excise dept

Delhi govt appoints Jitendra Agrawal as new deputy commissioner of excise dept2 min read . 09:09 PM IST
- Delhi government appointed Jitendra Agrawal, a 1997-batch DANICS officer, as the new deputy commissioner in the excise department
Delhi government on Monday appointed Jitendra Agrawal, a 1997-batch DANICS officer, as the new deputy commissioner in the Excise department, according to an order issued by Services department. The Excise department has got a new deputy commissioner just as it had been gearing to revert to the old excise policy and sell liquor through vends run by four Delhi government agencies from next month, officials said on Tuesday.
This comes a day after reports emerged that the excise department of the Delhi government has been looking at an overhaul in the wake of several vacancies created by the suspension of officials and repatriation of police personnel deputed there, officials said on Monday. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had last week suspended 11 officials of the department, including the excise commissioner, deputy commissioner and three assistant commissioners, after an inquiry by the vigilance directorate into alleged irregularities related to the implementation of the AAP government's excise policy, news agency PTI report said.
Interestingly, of the two posts of deputy commissioners in the department, one was vacant owing to transfer, while the Lt Governor had approved suspension of the other deputy commissioner AK Tiwari along with 10 other officials over allegations of "serious lapses" in execution of the 2021-22 policy. Jitendra Agrawal was posted as director (archives), and has also held additional charges of director (archaeology) besides some other positions, the report said.
Additionally, the two Delhi government undertakings, namely Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), that will open liquor stores from September 1, have also got new managing directors, the report said.
The report further stated that Geetika Sharma, a 2012-batch IAS officer, currently serving as deputy commissioner Northeast district, has been given additional charge of general manager of DTTDC and she will replace Pravesh Ranjan Jha, a DANICS officer, who has been appointed as additional secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to the order. While Vikas Ahlawat, who was posted as deputy director in the Delhi Development Authority, has been appointed general manager of DCCWS, the report added.
(With inputs from PTI)
