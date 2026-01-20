Delhi govt approves double-decker flyover in South Delhi to ease traffic congestion

In a major boost to road infrastructure development in the national capital, the Delhi government approved a six-lane double-decker flyover along Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in South Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

In a meeting if the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), the project worth an estimated cost of ₹1,471.14 crore will be completed by December 2027.

What did CM Rekha Gupta say? "The integrated elevated road project, with a total length of nearly 5 kms, will be developed in two phases. The first phase will cover a 2.42-km stretch from Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar, while the second phase will extend for about 2.48 km from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur," CM Gupta said.

She said the initiative would mark a significant step towards creating a more organised and seamless traffic network in South Delhi, the corridor will be constructed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"The design features a double-decker system, with the metro corridor on the upper deck and a six-lane elevated road on the lower deck. The integrated structure would help optimise limited urban space while significantly enhancing traffic capacity," the CM added.

In addition, two vehicular underpasses will also be constructed one at Saket G-Block and another along the BRT corridor in South Delhi areas.

According to officials, these underpasses are expected to ease vehicular movement in densely populated localities such of South Delhi such as Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Sangam Vihar, which witness heavy congestion during peak hours.

"Since the proposed alignment falls within the jurisdiction of the Tughlaqabad Fort area, the proposal has been forwarded to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for necessary clearances," Gupta said.

Stating that the project would substantially improve traffic conditions in South Delhi, the CM said congestion on MB Road would be reduced, average vehicle speeds would increase and millions of commuters would benefit from reduced travel time.